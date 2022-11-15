Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names Best Wideout He's Seen

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 17: A detail of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field on November 17, 2018 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison was one of the greatest receivers to ever do it during his days in Indianapolis. And according to Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, Junior isn't too far behind.

Speaking at Tuesday's press conference, Knowles called Marvin Harrison Jr. “the best I’ve ever been around." Which is high praise coming from the 57-year-old who's pretty much seen it all.

Marvin is just the best I've ever been around ... you have to double him... you have to change it up, because if he knows what you're doing and C.J. knows what you're doing, they're gonna make plays.

Make plays they will. Through 10 games, Stroud and Harrison have connected 60 times for 969 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Not bad for a sophomore surrounding by a receiving core of Emeka Egbuka, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming.

With two games to go against Maryland and No. 3 Michigan, expect the Ohio State wideout to add a few more clips to his highlight reel as the Bucks make a push for the national title.