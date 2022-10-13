Ohio State Defensive Coordinator Names The 1 Thing Defense Needs To Work On

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes are off to a pretty much flawless start to the 2022 college football season. The No. 2 team in the country has rolled over every opponent it's faced en route to a 6-0 record, averaging a margin of victory of more than 33 points per game.

But to be the best, you have to always be looking for ways to improve.

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles recently named the one thing he wants his unit to work on during the Buckeyes' Week 7 bye. He cited a lack of consistency in the secondary — particularly at the cornerback position.

“When you’re identifying in all three phases what needs to improve, the things we’ve done well, the things we need to improve on, I don’t think it’s any mystery that one of the things we’ve got to do is finish some plays out at corner,” Knowles said, per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. “We’re right there. We just haven’t quite finished some of them.”

When you're as good as Ohio State, any criticism seems like nitpicking. The Buckeyes' defense currently ranks 8th in the nation with 160.3 allowed passing yards per game.