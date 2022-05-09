Look: Ohio State Extends Notable 2025 Scholarship Offer

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 24: Head Coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes and his team warm up before their game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio Stadium on October 24, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are getting a head start in recruiting the 2025 cycle.

Day and the Buckeyes have extended a scholarship offer to Dakorien Moore, a wide receiver in the 2025 class out of Duncanville, Texas.

Moore is just a freshman, but already has decent size (6-feet, 165 pounds) for his position and projects to be one of the top wideouts in the 2025 cycle.

Believe it or not, Moore already has over 20 scholarship offers. Ohio State is his latest.

Ohio State is looking good in the recruiting department in the coming years.

The Buckeyes currently have the No. 4 ranked class in 2023, per 247Sports.