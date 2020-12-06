Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With Dan Dakich Today

Dan Dakich is doing his best to annoy Ohio State football fans on Saturday night.

The former Indiana Hoosiers star is a very proud alum following Tom Allen’s team’s big win at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Hoosiers took down the Badgers, 14-6, to improve to 14-6 on the season.

Indiana is having a very good season, but do the Hoosiers deserve to play in the Big Ten Championship Game over Ohio State? If the Big Ten doesn’t change its six-game rule, and the Buckeyes can’t play Michigan next week, that’s what will happen.

However, most expect the Big Ten to change its rules if necessary. Ohio State beat Indiana, after all, and is clearly the conference’s best team.

Dakich would disagree.

The former Hoosiers basketball player says it was Indiana who was “clearly” the better team against Ohio State.

“If you watched the OSU IU football game it was clear #iufb was the better team.. too many mistakes..” he tweeted.

If you watched the OSU IU football game it was clear #iufb was the better team.. too many mistakes.. — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) December 5, 2020

Yeah, Ohio State fans aren’t going to agree to that (a lot of Indiana fans probably wouldn’t agree, either).

“Uh, no it wasn’t. IU played well, but they were down 35-7 early in the 2nd half, then OSU lifted their foot off the gas. Nice season, but they aren’t better than OSU,” one fan wrote.

Who’s right?