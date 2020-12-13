The Spun

Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With SEC Network Host

A view inside ESPN The Party.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

The College Football Playoff race is entering its final stages and the debates are starting to really heat up.

Two teams appear to have locked up College Football Playoff berths – Alabama and Notre Dame. Even if the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish lose their conference championship games, they’ll probably still finish in the top four.

Clemson and Ohio State, meanwhile, probably need to win their respective conference championship games to make it in.

SEC Network host Peter Burns isn’t sold, though.

The ESPN employee believes that the Buckeyes shouldn’t make the College Football Playoff. He has Texas A&M as the No. 4 team right now.

It’s fair to criticize Ohio State for only playing six games, but at the end of the day, if the Buckeyes are 6-0, they’re making the playoff.

Why should Texas A&M, who got crushed by Alabama, get another chance? The Aggies had an opportunity to prove their College Football Playoff standing and they failed in major fashion.

Ohio State, like it or not, has usually delivered at least a very competitive game when the lights are brightest.

The Buckeyes will get a chance to wrap up a College Football Playoff berth with a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.


