Ohio State Fans Are Not Happy With SEC Network Host

The College Football Playoff race is entering its final stages and the debates are starting to really heat up.

Two teams appear to have locked up College Football Playoff berths – Alabama and Notre Dame. Even if the Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish lose their conference championship games, they’ll probably still finish in the top four.

Clemson and Ohio State, meanwhile, probably need to win their respective conference championship games to make it in.

SEC Network host Peter Burns isn’t sold, though.

The ESPN employee believes that the Buckeyes shouldn’t make the College Football Playoff. He has Texas A&M as the No. 4 team right now.

Best I figure, the LSU upset of Florida doesn't change the CFB Playoff picture much, if any. Alabama likely to beat Florida

Clemson likely to beat ND Still feels like… Bama

Clemson

Notre Dame

A&M Talking about it tomorrow starting at 7am on @ESPNRadio — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 13, 2020

Tonight's LSU/Florida game was even more reason why every single game matters in a season. And even more reason why a team that plays just 6 games can't really be looked at as a serious contender. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 13, 2020

It’s fair to criticize Ohio State for only playing six games, but at the end of the day, if the Buckeyes are 6-0, they’re making the playoff.

Why should Texas A&M, who got crushed by Alabama, get another chance? The Aggies had an opportunity to prove their College Football Playoff standing and they failed in major fashion.

Ohio State, like it or not, has usually delivered at least a very competitive game when the lights are brightest.

The Buckeyes will get a chance to wrap up a College Football Playoff berth with a win over Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship Game.