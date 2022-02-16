Ohio State Fans Aren’t Happy With Athletic Director Gene Smith

The Spun

Buckeyes fans didn’t exactly love what Gene Smith had to say on Wednesday. Per Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope, OSU’s AD wouldn’t want to play at Ohio Stadium if selected to host a College Football Playoff Game.

“Gene Smith said that if Ohio State is selected to host a [CFP] game in the future, he would recommend playing indoors in Indianapolis rather than playing in Ohio Stadium,” Hope tweeted. Adding, “Thinks it would be better for the team not to have to play in bad weather.”

Ohio State and Big Ten fans alike reacted to Smith’s remarks on social media.

“Gene Smith with the worst take of the day,” a Penn State alum tweeted. “God forbid an SEC team has to play in 30 degree weather. We know our B1G fans will be there regardless.”

“Fans of B1G teams that have wanted the Alabama and Georgias of the world to have to travel north for a playoff game in the elements are screaming right now,” another user said.

“Amazing,” replied USA Today‘s Dan Wolken. “Just amazing.”

“What a horrible take.”

“My goodness, Jim Harbaugh REALLY broke them didn’t he?!” laughed a Michigan fan.

“Yes. By all means, let’s push all that business out of state,” tweeted The Athletic’s Andy Staples. “Also, I was told it was the SEC people who were afraid of cold.”

“Big blow to the ‘home field cold weather advantage’ crowd,” tweeted the CFB subreddit. “Not quite the same situation as the Pats or Packers regularly playing in December snowstorms to gain familiarity before the playoffs.”

Gene Smith may decide to change course if presented the opportunity to do so.

