Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

BLACKSBURG, VA - SEPTEMBER 7: Ohio State Buckeyes fan Big Nut looks on before the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium on September 7, 2015 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans aren't happy with Ryan Day's performance in "The Game."

In a closely-contested matchup against the Michigan Wolverines, the Buckeyes head coach elected to punt on a couple 4th-and-short scenarios and made a few other questionable play-call decisions.

Buckeye fans hold their coaching staff to an incredibly-high standard — and they aren't pleased with today's production.

"Playing way too tight. Ryan Day over-thinking the play-calling," one fan said.

"Ryan Day looking a lil funny in the light…" another added.

"CJ is supposed to be the best QB in the nation, and Ryan Day is choosing to run the damn ball," another said.

"Ryan Day cooked up one of the best opening drives I've ever seen and then just completely went away from it, I'm sick," another wrote.

Michigan leads Ohio State 31-20 early in the fourth quarter.