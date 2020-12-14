The Spun

Ohio State Fans Call Out Michigan For Practicing On Sunday

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State and Michigan were supposed to play this past Saturday, but the Wolverines had to cancel the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“The decision was made today by the University of Michigan because of an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week. Michigan made its determination after conversations with medical experts, health department officials, and university administration.

We are in unprecedented times. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, campuses and the surrounding communities remains the number one priority of the conference and its member institutions,” the Big Ten announced.

Michigan is now back preparing for the final game of its regular season, as the Wolverines will play Iowa in a crossover game.

Monday morning, Jim Harbaugh said that his Wolverines had a “spirited” practice on Sunday…the day after the Wolverines were supposed to play Ohio State.

Buckeyes fans aren’t very happy with that news.

Only Michigan knows what’s truly going on within its program, so maybe canceling the game on Saturday but practicing on Sunday is what was best. Health has to take priority over everything else – including rivalry games – this season.

Still, it’s understandable for Buckeye Nation to be frustrated.


