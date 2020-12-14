Ohio State Fans Call Out Michigan For Practicing On Sunday

Ohio State and Michigan were supposed to play this past Saturday, but the Wolverines had to cancel the game due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“The decision was made today by the University of Michigan because of an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week. Michigan made its determination after conversations with medical experts, health department officials, and university administration.

We are in unprecedented times. The health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans, campuses and the surrounding communities remains the number one priority of the conference and its member institutions,” the Big Ten announced.

Michigan is now back preparing for the final game of its regular season, as the Wolverines will play Iowa in a crossover game.

Monday morning, Jim Harbaugh said that his Wolverines had a “spirited” practice on Sunday…the day after the Wolverines were supposed to play Ohio State.

Buckeyes fans aren’t very happy with that news.

In a Zoom call with reporters, Jim Harbaugh says Michigan had a spirited practice Sunday. The Wolverines were supposed to play Saturday at Ohio State, a game UM canceled because of COVID-19 concerns. — Kyle Rowland (@KyleRowland) December 14, 2020

So Michigan was able to fully practice Sunday with enthusiasm unknown to man but couldn't play on Saturday? https://t.co/5DaxBrrZSH — jbook™ (@jbook37) December 14, 2020

Jim Harbaugh said Michigan practiced last night and is schedule to practice again today. As for how many players might be missing for Saturday's game against Iowa, Harbaugh says, "Those are private matters." — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) December 14, 2020

Only Michigan knows what’s truly going on within its program, so maybe canceling the game on Saturday but practicing on Sunday is what was best. Health has to take priority over everything else – including rivalry games – this season.

Still, it’s understandable for Buckeye Nation to be frustrated.