Ohio State Fans Crush Michigan Writer’s Tweet About Recruiting

Ohio State and Michigan’s rivalry extends into the recruiting game, and like the battles the Buckeyes and Wolverines have had lately on the gridiron, this has been dominated by the Columbus program, too.

Ryan Day has taken the recruiting torch from Urban Meyer and continued to dominate on the recruiting trail. The Buckeyes are putting together an all-time class for 2021.

Ohio State has 19 commitments for 2021. The Buckeyes’ class ranks No. 1 in the country, with an average commitment rating of 0.9534 per 247Sports. It’s shaping up to be one of the best classes of all-time.

Michigan, meanwhile, has a solid class. The Wolverines have 14 commitments, including one from five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The class ranks No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 8 nationally.

Sunday, a Michigan writer pointed out that Jim Harbaugh’s team would be dominating the Big Ten recruiting standings if Ohio State didn’t exist. The Buckeyes’ fan base jumped all over that one.

Michigan now has 6 of the 10 highest-ranked non-OSU bound commits in the Big Ten East. pic.twitter.com/NT0kXJAzHy — Scott Bell (@sbell021) May 24, 2020

Ohio State fans were quick to respond:

Trying to get that 2nd place spot on lock 🔒🔒👍🏼 — Giovanni Frangomichalos (@kvngchoch) May 24, 2020

This is the most Michigan tweet ever🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 2112togo (@TGristedes) May 24, 2020

Urban Meyer recently commented on Michigan’s recruiting performance. The former Ohio State head coach doesn’t see the same “fight” he’s used to seeing.

From the Toledo Blade:

I asked Meyer if he was surprised by Harbaugh’s limited success in Ohio. “I have been,” he told The Blade. “If you look a their history, and I know their history very well, two Heisman Trophy winners from Ohio, great players from Ohio. … Coach [Ryan] Day and myself and our recruiting guy, we monitor them. Even to this day, I’ll ask, what’s going on [at Michigan]?’ That usually was a street fight when we first got there, with Brady Hoke and even coach Harbaugh. It was a street fight, because they were into Ohio everywhere.” Does Meyer sense less of a “street fight” for Ohio prospects today? “Oh, yeah,” he said. “I don’t feel the street fight at all.”

Michigan is putting together a good class for 2021, but it still pales in comparison to Ohio State’s. If Harbaugh is going to end his losing streak to the Buckeyes, he’ll have to start winning some recruiting battles first.