Ohio State Fans Are Furious With The Play-Calling Today

We’re one half into the Big Ten Championship Game between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 14 Northwestern and things are getting pretty interesting.

It’s Northwestern 10, Ohio State 6 after two quarters of play.

The Buckeyes’ offense is one of the best in the country, but Justin Fields and Co. have been stumped by Northwestern’s defense so far. Ohio State ended the first half with a bad interception in the end zone. The Wildcats’ secondary has stifled Fields and his passing attack all game long.

Ohio State fans have another problem, though: the play-calling.

Buckeyes fans are ripping the play-calling decisions from Ryan Day and Co. on Saturday afternoon. Ohio State has made several puzzling decisions, including some weird horizontal plays.

Ohio State fans are crushing the play-calls on Saturday.

“Let’s keep throwing the ball when we’re running the ball getting 10 + yards a carry. Dumb play calling,” one fan wrote.

“This is the worst play calling I’ve ever seen. Run the football! Stop trying to be cute,” another fan added.

“Ohio State has the worst play calling on the planet right now. Stop throwing it 7 yards behind the line every set of downs,” one fan added.

We’ll see what changes in the second half.

Ohio State and Northwestern are set to play the second half on FOX.