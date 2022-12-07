Ohio State Fans Furious With Todd McShay Today

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Ohio State football fans are not pleased with ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay following his comments about star wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba.

Earlier this month, the star wideout announced he will not be playing in the team's bowl game. His decision stemmed from an injury he's been battling for most of the season.

However, McShay's NFL sources tell him that Smith-Njigba is healthy enough to play - he's just skipping the bowl game to protect his draft stock. He then had a stern warning for Smith-Njigba and other NFL prospects.

"I've got news for every prospect out there: NFL teams know," McShay said. "They know what you had for lunch last Thursday. They're gonna know whether you're healthy or not and if you're healthy enough to play you need to be out there with your teammates and playing."

Smith-Njigba's brother and plenty of Ohio State fans weren't thrilled with his comments.

"If he was healthy he would be playing.. like what?? We not protecting our “Draft stock” they know who JSN is when healthy. You sorry @McShay13 and so wrong to be on tv making these false claims," Canaan Smith-Njigba said.

"Dude came back from the injury twice this year and tweaked it. I don't think he's healthy at all," another fan said.

"Idk he already tried to come back 2 times already. It’s a very weird situation," added a third.

What do you think of McShay's comments?