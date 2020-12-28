Ohio State Fans Loving Justin Fields’ Comment On Clemson Game

With a limited season this year, Ohio State needed to make every game count.

But, Friday’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Clemson will count just a little more. Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields recognizes this and is taking the proper steps to prepare for the biggest game of the year so far.

The Heisman-contending QB expressed his excitement for the College Football Playoff when speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon.

“For this game, I’ve been preparing my butt off,” Fields said. “I haven’t prepared like this the whole season.”

Fields has been outstanding for the Buckeyes all year.

Through just six games, the junior quarterback has thrown for 1,521 yards, 15 touchdowns and just five interceptions. As a result of Fields’ play, Ohio State’s offense has looked nearly unstoppable, putting up 40+ points in 4-6 games.

The Sugar Bowl matchup between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields will likely be a battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks selected in the 2021 NFL Draft — all the more reason for the OSU QB to be ready as can be.

Comments made by Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney earlier this week likely also lit a fire under Fields.

Swinney has consistently criticized the CFP selection committee for allowing Ohio State into the top four. In the AP Coaches Poll earlier this month, Swinney had the Buckeyes all the way outside the top 10 at No. 11.

Justin Fields and No. 3 Ohio State will face off against No. 2 Clemson on Friday night at 8:00 p.m. E.T.