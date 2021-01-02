Ohio State Fans Loving Sugar Bowl Photo Of Dabo Swinney

Ohio State football fans are loving every aspect of their team’s Sugar Bowl win over Clemson on Friday night – and that includes photos of Dabo Swinney.

The Buckeyes thumped the Tigers, 49-28, in the College Football Playoff at the Sugar Bowl on Friday evening.

Ohio State avenged its 2019 loss to Clemson, when the Buckeyes fell to the Tigers, 29-23, after out-playing their opponent for most of the game. Ryan Day’s program now advances to the national title game, where No. 1 Alabama awaits.

For now, though, the Buckeyes are simply enjoying their win over Dabo Swinney, who did everything he could to give Ohio State motivation heading into the playoff. Swinney ranked Ohio State No. 11 in his final Coaches’ Poll ballot and made it clear that he felt other teams were more deserving of a College Football Playoff bid.

Friday night, he took a blowout loss from the Buckeyes.

Let's raise some money and do this, Columbus pic.twitter.com/gFuUhlGNTM — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 2, 2021

That’s Dabo Swinney running next to the “L” flag from Clemson, for those who weren’t sure. It’s a pretty good frame by Buckeye fans.

Ohio State will now move on to face No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff national title game a week from Monday night.

It should be a fun one.