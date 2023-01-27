Ohio State Fans React To Massive Coaching Announcement

James Laurinaitis is heading back to Columbus.

The former Ohio State linebacker has accepted a job on Ryan Day's staff as a defensive graduate assistant. He spent the first year of his coaching career with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in 2022.

Laurinaitis will take over as the Buckeyes' assistant linebackers coach, filling in for the departed Koy McFarland.

"Back to the Brotherhood," the Ohio State football program wrote on Twitter.

Buckeye Nation took to Twitter to react to this exciting news.

"I’ve got a bad case of LAURINITIS!!!!! LFG!!!!!!!!" one fan wrote.

"This is huge for the future," another said.

"Lets go!!! James Laurinitus was as good as it gets. Major W for Ryan Day, Jim Knowles, and the Buckeyes!" another added.

“I am thrilled for our program and especially for our current and future Buckeyes who will benefit so much from having James on staff,” Day said in an official release. “James is a terrific young man with wisdom as a Buckeye and experience as an eight-year NFL veteran. He is going to be a very important part of our program going forward.”

Laurinaitis was a three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year during his four-year career with the Buckeyes from 2005-08. He was selected by the St. Louis Rams with a second-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft and spent several valuable years in the league until 2017.

As an all-time great for the program, Laurinaitis is the perfect man to coach the next generation of linebacker talent.