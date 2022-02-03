The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ohio State Fans React To The Jim Harbaugh News

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State football coach Ryan Day on the field after the game.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 30: Head Coach Ryan Day (R) of the Ohio State Buckeyes shakes hands with Head Coach Jim Harbaugh (L) of the Michigan Wolverines after a college football game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, MI. The Ohio State Buckeyes won the game 56-27 over the Michigan Wolverines. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s football program will get a chance to avenge its 2021 loss against Jim Harbaugh next season.

Michigan’s head coach had been flirting hard with the National Football League, interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job. However, while Harbaugh was reportedly prepared to accept an offer, he’s reportedly changed his mind. Harbaugh will be returning to Michigan for the 2022 season.

“Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

Ohio State fans are excited.

“I feel like the right move here and something that would galvanize the program would be for Harbaugh to be fired. However, as a Buckeyes fan Harbaugh can stay! Bucks own Harbaugh,” one fan suggested.

“Good. We owe him an ass whippin. Can’t duck Columbus this year,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus this season. The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor in 2021, winning the rivalry game for the first time since 2011.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.