Ohio State Fans React To The Jim Harbaugh News

Ohio State’s football program will get a chance to avenge its 2021 loss against Jim Harbaugh next season.

Michigan’s head coach had been flirting hard with the National Football League, interviewing for the Minnesota Vikings job. However, while Harbaugh was reportedly prepared to accept an offer, he’s reportedly changed his mind. Harbaugh will be returning to Michigan for the 2022 season.

“Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

Ohio State fans are excited.

“I feel like the right move here and something that would galvanize the program would be for Harbaugh to be fired. However, as a Buckeyes fan Harbaugh can stay! Bucks own Harbaugh,” one fan suggested.

“Good. We owe him an ass whippin. Can’t duck Columbus this year,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

Jim Harbaugh informed Michigan he will return next season for the Wolverines, @AdamSchefter reports. It’s been 795 days since Ohio State last beat Michigan — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) February 3, 2022

Ohio State and Michigan are set to meet in Columbus this season. The Wolverines topped the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor in 2021, winning the rivalry game for the first time since 2011.