Ohio State Fans React To The 'We Want Urban' Chant

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 17: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Ohio State fans weren't too happy with some of Ryan Day's head coaching decisions during Saturday's blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

As a result, some of these fans suggested it may be time to bring back one of the program's coaching legends.

After the game came to a close at Ohio Stadium, a group of fans behind the Fox Sports desk chanted "We Want Urban" as Urban Meyer broke down the Buckeyes' disappointing loss.

Take a look at the chant here:

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this plea from the Ohio State faithful.

"I would honestly cut my leg off to have urban back," one fan wrote.

"Sheesh. It’s crazy cuz I know he really feeling salty in the inside but has to keep his composure lol he literally should still be there," another said.

"Chanting for a clown.. Ohio State doesn’t deserve a quality man like Ryan Day," another added.

Meyer coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, winning two National Championships and collecting an 83-9 overall record. He went undefeated in the rivalry against Michigan, beating Wolverines coach Brady Hoke three times and coach Jim Harbaugh four times.

Day and this year's Ohio State team lost at home with a 45-23 final score.