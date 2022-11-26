Look: Ohio State Fans Urban Meyer Chant Going Viral

COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 26: Former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer is on the set of FOX Big Noon Kickoff before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on October 26, 2019, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fans weren't happy with Ryan Day after Ohio State's 45-23 loss to Michigan. So much so that folks in Columbus were chanting "We want Urban!" behind him on the FOX "Big Noon Kickoff" set.

News of the moment began to go viral on social media.

"Gross," a user replied.

"Why I will NEVER go back to supporting Ohio State," another said. "Chapter 982,237,645:"

"Jim Harbaugh watching Ohio State turn on Ryan Day," another commented.

"I’ll take him or his protege Luke Fickell!"

"Go get me Mike Vrabel."

"After the stories of what happened in Jacksonville, he shouldn’t be on TV," another fan remarked.

"Of course they do. Trash humans always support trash humans," a rival fan asserted.

"He would never let 2 in a row happen."

Meyer was the only coach since the 1924 to go undefeated in "The Game," going 7-0 over his time with Ohio State; beating Brady Hoke three times and Jim Harbaugh four straight.