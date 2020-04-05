Photo From 2007 National Championship Game Is A Major Throwback

A photo from the 2007 NCAA Tournament national championship game is quite a throwback for Ohio State and Florida fans.

CBS Sports has been airing replays of classic NCAA Tournament games all day. One of those games was the 2007 NCAA Tournament title game.

No. 1 seed Florida faced No. 1 seed Ohio State in the national championship game that year. The Gators won their second straight national title under Billy Donovan, beating the Buckeyes, 84-75.

Two prominent college football coaches were in attendance that night: then-Florida coach Urban Meyer and then-Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

This is quite a throwback:

CBS Sports Network currently showing a replay of the 2007 Florida-Ohio State basketball national championship game. Times were different then: pic.twitter.com/7dzDFbG3s9 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 5, 2020

A couple of months prior, those two head coaches met in the BCS National Championship Game. Florida upset Ohio State in that one, 41-14.

Meyer would take over the Buckeyes’ football program five years later. Fast forward to today and neither Meyer nor Tressel is coaching.

Time flies.