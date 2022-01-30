Ohio State Football Adds Another Member To Coaching Staff

Ohio State has made another hire after Jim Knowles left Oklahoma State for the school.

Brent Zdebski has followed Knowles to Columbus and will be the Buckeyes defensive quality control coach, which is the same role he had under Knowles in Stillwater.

Zdebski has also changed his Twitter account to have everything represent Ohio State so it looks to be official.

Knowles was hired as the team’s defensive coordinator last month after he did a stellar job with the Cowboys unit this season. His defense ranked third in total yards per game, while also leading the nation in sacks with 54.

The Cowboys also ranked in the top 10 for both passing defense and rushing defense.

This won’t be the first time that Zdebski will work with a school from the Big Ten. He was with Wisconsin from 2018-20 and worked as a graduate assistant with the defense.

The defensive staff revamping comes shortly after Kerry Coombs was relieved of his playcalling duties during the season.