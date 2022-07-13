Ohio State Football Announces Decision On The Iowa Game

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 24: The opening kickoff takes place between Iowa and Ohio State during the first quarter on September 24, 2005 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Iowa 31-6. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In 2017, the Iowa Hawkeyes shocked the football world by beating Ohio State at Kinnick Stadium in one of the most lopsided defeats Ohio State has been dealt by a Big Ten team in years. So when they face off again in 2022, the Buckeyes have something special planned.

On Wednesday, Ohio State announced a special theme for their October 22 game at Ohio Stadium. "Scarlet The Shoe" will be the theme of the game - meaning that it will be all red, all throughout the stadium for Ohio State.

The Buckeyes will be fresh off their bye week after facing Michigan State on the road two weeks before. Of their eight home games this year, Iowa will definitely be in the top half.

Excitement may not be at a fever pitch quite yet. But those who have reacted to the game are excited to see the return of the Scarlet-Out in October.

Iowa's 2017 win over Ohio State marked the first time since 2004 and the second time in Kirk Ferentz's tenure that the Hawkeyes had beaten the Buckeyes.

It wound up being the decisive blow to the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff hopes that year. The Buckeyes went on to win the Big Ten title, but were sent to the Cotton Bowl due to their two losses that year.

Hawkeye wins in Columbus have been few and far between through the years. Since 1960, Iowa have only two wins over Ohio State at Ohio Stadium.

The Buckeyes own a 46-15-3 record over the Hawkeyes since their first meeting in 1922.

Who will get the W on October 22?