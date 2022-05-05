Ohio State Football Announces Non-Conference ACC Series

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State will be playing an ACC team in a home-and-home series that will start in 13 years.

Ohio State will take on Boston College in 2035 and 2036. The first game will be in Columbus, while the second game will be in Chestnut Hill.

The series was originally scheduled to be played in 2020 and 2021 before it was pushed back a couple of times.

Outside of BC, OSU has several other home-and-home series' coming up over the next several years. One of them actually starts this upcoming season as Notre Dame wil travel to Columbus.

In 2023, the Buckeyes will then head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish.

OSU will also take on Washington in 2024 and 2025, Texas in 2025 and 2026, plus Alabama in 2027 and 2028.

These will be some marquee games for the Buckeyes and it'll be interesting to see how they do against teams they don't normally face.