Ohio State Football Announces Promotion For Brian Hartline

Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline is being promoted going into the 2022 season.

The program has announced that Hartline will now be the passing game coordinator in addition to the receivers coach after how great the Buckeyes’ receivers were this year.

Ohio State is promoting Brian Hartline to passing game coordinator. https://t.co/Gbg2y4BUav — Eleven Warriors (@11W) January 9, 2022

Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke numerous records this season after he finished with 1,606 yards on 95 receptions. Both of those numbers are Ohio State single-season records and he’s going to be back next year for more.

Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave were also outstanding as they’re primed to be picked in the first round of this year’s draft.

Wilson finished with 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns on 70 receptions, while Olave finished with 936 yards and 13 touchdowns on 65 receptions.

Head coach Ryan Day was ecstatic to make his announcement and thinks Hartline is the top receivers coach in the country.

“Brian is a dedicated Ohio State Buckeye,” Ryan Day said in a statement. “He is the top wide receivers coach in college football and he has continued to develop as an offensive coach to the point where we want him to have more of an impact on our offensive game plan. His taking over as passing game coordinator will allow for this.”

Ohio State finished this season at 11-2 after it won the Rose Bowl over Utah.