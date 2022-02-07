Ohio State Football Fans React To The New Turf Design

Ohio State has officially announced its new turf design for the Horseshoe.

Fans were allowed to submit what the new turf should look like after the school announced in October that the old turf would be getting replaced.

One lucky fan has had his/her day made as the school unveiled its new look on social media.

Buckeye fans weren’t impressed with this picture as they think it’s too basic.

Wow. Absolutely nothing different of note. Glad that contest was held. — AJ Hawk Burner (@SBullets2002) February 7, 2022

Clean, but why have a contest and pick the most boring entry. https://t.co/iV9ulRescX — #ItisUs (@Robo_Copp) February 7, 2022

Looks almost the same though 🙄 https://t.co/WGIZVg2Suk — Texas Buckeye (@theblakefreeman) February 7, 2022

That’s literally the same — David Strominger (@dstrominger) February 7, 2022

So what changed? The font? — John Wirtz (@JWirtz79) February 7, 2022

Despite what some fans say, there are at least a couple of differences.

For one, the out-of-bounds territory has been color adjusted to gray, plus the yard line numbering also matches the block type font on the players’ uniforms.

The new surface will be installed in June and July after the team has spring practice.

Buckeye fans will have their first shot at seeing the new turf on Sept. 3. Ohio State will take on Notre Dame to open the 2022 football season.