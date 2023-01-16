Ohio State Football Has 4-Word Message For CJ Stroud

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made it official on Monday morning.

He officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft since Monday was the deadline for any player to do it.

After he put out a statement thanking everyone for their support, Ohio State's official Twitter account for football tweeted a very special message for Stroud.

"Thank you for everything," the tweet read.

Stroud was one of the best quarterbacks in the country over the past two seasons. As a starter, he completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards, 85 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

He was a Heisman Trophy finalist this past season and nearly led Ohio State to an upset over Georgia College Football Playoff semifinals.

He's expected to be either the first or second quarterback taken in the draft and will likely be a top-five pick when it's all said and done.