Ohio State Football Landed Big Commitment Thursday Morning

Ryan Day's Ohio State program landed a big-time recruit on Thursday.

The Buckeyes have reeled in four-star interior offensive lineman recruit Ian Moore as a member of their 2024 class.

“I found myself comparing everything to OSU and I also found myself finding every reason not to go there and drag it out,” Moore said, per Steve Wiltfong of Bucknuts. “I decided that those had to have been signs and that I should shut it down.”

Moore is the No. 4-ranked interior lineman and No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Indiana. The New Palestine native had offers and interest from other Power Five programs like Cincinnati, Florida State, Iowa, North Carolina, Miami, Michigan State, Penn State, Tennessee and more.

With this commitment, Moore joins No. 1 overall recruit and five star quarterback Dylan Raiola as the Buckeyes' only 2024 recruits.“

"Coach Day is a great guy,” Moore added. “He went out of his way on possibly one of the biggest recruiting trips to talk to me at the Notre Dame game. He’s also just a great guy to have a conversation with. It seemed like when I sat down with him I could talk about anything.

"... Everything was just great," he said. "It was hard to decide but it all came down to distance. My family doesn't like to fly and the two and a half-hour drive was icing on top."