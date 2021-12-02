Ohio State Football Lands Big Quarterback Commitment

The Ohio State football program has landed yet another highly-ranked quarterback recruit.

On Wednesday, four-star QB prospect Devin Brown announced his commitment to the Buckeyes’ already-stacked 2022 recruiting class.

“Betting on myself… ALL IN! Go Bucks!” he wrote on Twitter.

Brown, the No. 5-ranked quarterback recruit in the 2022 class, was originally committed to USC under former head coach Clay Helton. But when Helton was fired earlier this year, the young QB reopened his recruitment.

Since reopening his recruitment, Brown took visits to Ole Miss, Texas and Ohio State. His official visit to Columbus — a trip to watch the Buckeyes rout the Michigan State Spartans — took place just four days before he officially announced his decommitment from USC on Nov. 24.

Through 14 games with Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah, Brown set a single-season state record with 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day visited the No. 1 player in Utah for his at-home visit just yesterday, per Eleven Warriors.

Ever since five-star freshman QB recruit Quinn Ewers reclassified to the 2021 class, the Buckeyes have been on the lookout for their next highly-touted signal caller for the 2022 group.

Brown will certainly fill that need.

With the addition of Devin Brown, the Buckeyes now have 14 four-star recruits (one five-star) in the 2022 class — giving them the No. 6 overall class in the nation.