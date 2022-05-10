Ohio State Football Lands Huge Commitment: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes just landed their quarterback of the future. Dylan Raiola, a five-star prospect in the 2024 cycle, has committed to OSU.

The highly-touted prospect out of Chandler, Ariz. announced his commitment to the Buckeyes on Monday night.

Plucking top recruits from the West Coast is nothing new at Ohio State. C.J. Stroud is a California kid.

There was speculation Raiola had interest in top West Coast programs like Oregon or maybe USC, but Ohio State was too good to pass down.

Raiola is a Buckeye. Even Kirk Herbstreit is amped up.

"Known your Dad for years..very happy for you Dylan..congratulations on becoming a Buckeye. Keep grindin till ya get to Columbus!," he said on Twitter.

"Oh my @OhioStateFB got a GREAT TALENT—better kid!," said Dan Orlovsky.

"Talk about a late night commitment! Wow. Great qb tho. Awesome pick up by the good guys," a fan said.

"Massive commitment for the Buckeyes. Dylan Raiola, the #1 QB in the class of 2024, will play in the Big 10," said the Big 10 Takeover Podcast.

Football runs in Raiola's DNA; he's the son of former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dominic Raiola.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound quarterback, meanwhile, will join the Buckeyes in 2024.