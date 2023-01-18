Ohio State Football Lands Veteran Transfer On Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Ohio State football program landed a commitment from transfer quarterback Tristan Gebbia from Oregon State.

As it turns out, Ryan Day and company were just getting started. On Wednesday afternoon, the Buckeyes landed yet another top player from the transfer market.

University of Louisiana Monroe offensive lineman Vic Cutler announced his plans to transfer to Columbus and play for the Buckeyes.

"Dream come true," he said on Twitter.

Cutler was a stalwart on the Warhawks offensive line over the past few years. Instead of spending another season in the program, though, he's heading for more difficult waters.

He'll have his hands full as Ohio State has built a tremendous offensive line filled with the top recruits in the country.