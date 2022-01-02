Look: Ohio State Football Player Announces He Retired

Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson is calling it a career. After halftime of the Rose Bowl, Williamson announced his retirement from football. Pointing out that he didn’t pull a Vontae Davis and quit at halftime.

Williamson was one of 24 Buckeyes who didn’t suit up for the school’s Rose Bowl matchup against Utah. Between opt-outs and injuries, a number of scholarship players didn’t take the field for Ohio State on Saturday.

The senior cornerback didn’t even travel with the team to Pasadena.

“I didn’t make the trip,” Williamson tweeted. “Figured I’d enjoy my holiday watch sum good ball.” Adding, “Self care fellas.”

The cornerback also seemingly took some jabs at the Ohio State coaching staff for the team’s poor defensive performance. The Buckeyes gave up 35 points to Utah through two quarters. Which OSU head coach Ryan Day did not appreciate.

If this is indeed it for Marcus Williamson’s football career, the Ohio-native finishes his career with 67 tackles, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles.