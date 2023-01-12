Ohio State Football Reacts To Emerging 'Theme' From Players

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 19: A view of the achievement stickers on a Ohio State Buckeyes helmet during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 19, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

Despite a disappointing finish to their 2022 season - losing to Michigan then falling just short against Georgia in the Peach Bowl - Ohio State haven't really been too devastated by player departures.

A "theme" is emerging at Ohio State this offseason where a number of draft-eligible players have decided to stick around to fourth or even fifth years with the team. Among the most notable players returning for 2023 are RB Miyan Williams, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, tight end Cade Stover and offensive guard Matt Jones.

"There seems to be a theme," the Ohio State Football Twitter account posted on Thursday, tagging the aforementioned players and others.

Buckeyes fans on Twitter agree - and many believe it could be a precursor to what they really want: For star quarterback C.J. Stroud to return for one more season:

The Buckeyes have more than enough veteran leadership to continue to dominate opponents. But quarterback will make or break their season and if they could get C.J. Stroud back, they would likely be the favorites to win the national title in 2023.

Just about everyone is expecting that Stroud will enter the NFL Draft. He has not made a decision yet unlike many others, hence the renewed hope that the team has.

Will the Buckeyes head into 2023 with their Heisman finalist quarterback, or will they have to start from scratch?