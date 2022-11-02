Ohio State Football Star Makes Decision On Basketball Career

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

One Ohio State defensive lineman has made his decision on whether he wants to play football or basketball going forward.

JT Tuimoloau, who was recruited by the Buckeyes in the 2021 recruiting class, said that he wants to stay with football, even though he really wanted to play both sports.

We talked when I first came out here, Coach Holtmann is still my guy," Tuimoloau said (first transcribed by Saturday Tradition). “When I first came in, I was really thinking about playing both sports, but I think just how late I came in, I turned my focus to have a first full offseason this past year with Coach Mick and we just said hey, we’re gonna go with football.”

Tuimoloau has seemingly made the right decision, especially after how great he was for the Buckeyes last Saturday against Penn State.

He finished that contest with six tackles (three solo), two sacks, one forced fumble, and two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown).

Tuimoloau will try and build off that performance when the Buckeyes take on the Northwestern Wildcats this Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff will be at Noon ET.