Ohio State Football Star's Cousin Announces His Commitment

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State picked up a major defensive commitment for its 2024 recruiting class.

Garrett Stover, who's the cousin of current Buckeye Cade Stover, committed to the Buckeyes on Monday night via his Twitter.

"After a lot of thought, I’ve decided to commit to The Ohio State University! I’d like to thank everyone that has supported me throughout this process and all of the programs that recruited me!" Stover tweeted.

Stover is currently a top 10 player in his home state (Ohio) and the No. 168 overall recruit in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings.

He's played both linebacker and safety in high school, so the Buckeyes coaching staff will have to figure out which position he's best suited for.

Before committing to OSU, Stover had interest from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Iowa State, Kentucky, and many more.