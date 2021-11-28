Ohio State Football Veteran Apologizes For Saturday’s Loss

The Spun

Ohio State football helmet and pads.

A senior member of Ohio State’s football team had a message for fans after the team’s 42-27 loss to Michigan on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Haskell Garrett took to Twitter to apologize to Buckeye Nation for a “failed mission.”

“To Buckeye Nation,” Garrett wrote. “I want to take this moment to apologize to for a failed mission. As a defensive leader I did not uphold the standard that was set before me in that game.”

He continued, “Thank you all for sticking with us during a winters cold yesterday. May that rivalry clock reset, GoBucks.”

The Ohio State defense got punched in the mouth from the word “go” on Saturday. The Wolverines offense came out and immediately set the tone for the day with a strong run game and gritty play in the trenches.

Running back Hassan Haskins carried the day offensively for UM. The senior racked up 169 yards and five touchdowns on the way to Michigan’s historic win.

The Wolverines defensive line also matched that toughness.

Aidan Hutchinson was relentless in his pursuit to the quarterback. He finished the day with three sacks and set a school record for most sacks in a single season.

Now it seems the Jim Harbaugh era has finally begun.

For Ohio State, it’s back to the drawing board. Best believe this one won’t sit well with coach Ryan Day or anyone in that locker room.

