Ohio State Football Veteran Responds To Ryan Day's Challenge

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits with his team to take the field before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has high hopes for his defense in 2022, but one member of the team's linebacking core says aim higher.

At last month's Big Ten Media Day, Day said he expects his Buckeyes to be a top-10 defense in the nation. Senior LB Teradja Mitchell thinks they could do even better.

Telling reporters, Tuesday:

My standard and the way we work, I feel like we should be aiming for No. 1, that’s the goal. We’re not looking at the results, but the way we work, how hard we work – if you’re going to work hard, you might as well go for the top spot.

Mitchell is a fifth-year senior and co-captain of Ohio State's defense.

Last year, the Virginia Beach native logged 44 tackles and 4.5 TFLs as he worked his way into the starting lineup.

He isn't alone in his thinking either, with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles saying he believes OSU can be a top-five unit.