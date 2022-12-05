Ohio State Freshman Becomes First Player To Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The first transfer portal window is officially open and that means numerous players will be looking for new places to play at.

One of those players that have entered is Ohio State safety Jaylen Johnson, who spent this season as a redshirt freshman. Johnson didn't appear in any games over the last two seasons in Columbus.

He'll be hoping to change that when he announces his commitment to a new school

Johnson is a former three-star recruit and was the No. 12 player in his home state (Ohio) in the class of 2021, per 247Sports composite rankings. He was also the No. 30 safety and the No. 406 overall recruit in the country.

He has three years of eligibility remaining, per Eleven Warriors.

It remains to be seen where this talented player ends up next.