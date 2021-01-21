Ohio State’s Gene Smith Is Getting Mentioned For Another Job

The Pac-12 is in need of a new commissioner.

Wednesday night, the Pac-12 announced that Larry Scott will be stepping down from his position later this year. The conference and Scott “mutually agreed” that it would be best to move in a new direction.

“I was in pro sports for 20 years, I’ve now been in college athletics for more than 10 years, and now is a great time in my life to pursue other exciting opportunities. This moment, when college athletics are moving in a new direction and with the Conference soon commencing the next round of media negotiations, it seems the right time to make a change. It is important that the conference be able to put in place the person who will negotiate and carry out that next agreement. Based on the recent robust valuation and marketplace interest we’ve received from traditional and nontraditional media organizations, I am confident the conference is well-positioned for continued success. I appreciate the support of the Pac-12 member institutions and a very talented staff, with whom it has been my privilege to work,” Scott said.

Pac-12 announces Commissioner Larry Scott to conclude term as Commissionerhttps://t.co/9QJUsIh3A4 — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 21, 2021

It’s unclear where the Pac-12 will go in its commissioner search, but one name getting mentioned a lot is Gene Smith.

The longtime Ohio State athletic director is one of the best in the country at what he does. But would he consider leaving Columbus?

Pac-12 commish candidates I’ve heard: Ohio St AD Gene Smith, Stanford AD Bernard Muir, former West Virginia AD (and NCAA exec) Oliver Luck, Alabama AD Greg Byrne. ASU’s Ray Anderson could make a push. Feeling is league needs someone who knows campuses, has built-in relationships. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 21, 2021

The early read on candidates to replace Larry Scott is that they need direct college experience, football savvy, media experience and a relationship builder. Early potential names include Oliver Luck, Bernard Muir, Gloria Nevarez, Burke Magnus, Dan Radakovich and Gene Smith. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2021

One name that I've heard from two people already: Ohio State AD Gene Smith. — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) January 21, 2021

Smith would be a pretty big hire for the Pac-12 – and a pretty big loss for Ohio State. However, it would also be surprising to see him leave Columbus at this stage in his career.