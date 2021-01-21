The Spun

Ohio State’s Gene Smith Is Getting Mentioned For Another Job

Ohio State football athletic director Gene Smith at a press conference.COLUMBUS, OH - DECEMBER 04: Ohio State University athletics director Gene Smith listens during a press conference at Ohio State University on December 4, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. At the press conference head coach Urban Meyer announced his retirement and offensive coordinator Ryan Day was announced as the next head coach. Meyer will continue to coach until after the Ohio State Buckeyes play in the Rose Bowl. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Pac-12 is in need of a new commissioner.

Wednesday night, the Pac-12 announced that Larry Scott will be stepping down from his position later this year. The conference and Scott “mutually agreed” that it would be best to move in a new direction.

“I was in pro sports for 20 years, I’ve now been in college athletics for more than 10 years, and now is a great time in my life to pursue other exciting opportunities. This moment, when college athletics are moving in a new direction and with the Conference soon commencing the next round of media negotiations, it seems the right time to make a change. It is important that the conference be able to put in place the person who will negotiate and carry out that next agreement. Based on the recent robust valuation and marketplace interest we’ve received from traditional and nontraditional media organizations, I am confident the conference is well-positioned for continued success. I appreciate the support of the Pac-12 member institutions and a very talented staff, with whom it has been my privilege to work,” Scott said.

It’s unclear where the Pac-12 will go in its commissioner search, but one name getting mentioned a lot is Gene Smith.

The longtime Ohio State athletic director is one of the best in the country at what he does. But would he consider leaving Columbus?

Smith would be a pretty big hire for the Pac-12 – and a pretty big loss for Ohio State. However, it would also be surprising to see him leave Columbus at this stage in his career.


