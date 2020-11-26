Report: Ohio State’s Game On Saturday Is In Jeopardy

Buckeye Nation may have a nerve-wracking Thanksgiving to look forward to tomorrow if the latest reports on their game against Illinois have any weight.

According to Bucknuts247, Ohio State’s Saturday game against Illinois is now in jeopardy. Per the report, multiple Buckeyes have tested positive for COVID-19.

At 4-0, the Buckeyes are ranked No. 3 in the nation and control their own destiny in the College Football Playoff. But if this game is canceled, things will get very tricky in December.

Big Ten rules require a team play at least six games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game, unless the league average drops below six. Ohio State’s game against Maryland was canceled and the schedule does not allow for makeup games.

If the Illinois game is canceled, the Buckeyes must play both Michigan State and Michigan in order to qualify for the title game.

Of course, there’s nothing stopping the Big Ten from changing the rules at the last minute if the Buckeyes are forced to play less than six games.

It’s also possible that Ohio State gets in the College Football Playoff if they don’t play anymore games. Ohio State made the College Football Playoff in 2016 without participating in the Big Ten title game.

Buckeyes fans will have to wait and see if the report bears out and the Ohio State-Illinois game is jeopardized.

Should the Big Ten rules modify its rules for the conference title game?