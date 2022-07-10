Ohio State Lands Commitment From 4-Star DE

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State continued its recruiting dominance by landing another highly-touted prospect on Sunday.

Four-star defensive end Jason Moore is on his way to Columbus, the Maryland native announced via his Twitter account.

"Always had dreams, now it’s time to fulfill them," Moore said. "Buckeye Nation Let’s Get Active!!"

A two-sport athlete, Moore chose the Buckeyes over Penn State, Maryland, Alabama and Auburn.

At 6-foot-6, 255-pounds Moore is a lengthy pass rushing presence off the edge and could prove to be a handful for Big Ten offensive linemen in the coming years.

His commitment allows Ohio State to reclaim the top recruiting spot in the nation when it comes to the class of 2023.

Moore joins Will Smith Jr., son of the late Buckeyes/Saints defensive end as the second defensive lineman to commit to the OSU program.

He's also from the same high school that produced former Ohio State standout Chase Young.