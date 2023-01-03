Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class.

Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition.

Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter.

Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a member of the 2020 class, starting 11 games for the Orange in Year 1. He missed four weeks due to injury in 2021, but returned for a full season in 2022.

This past season, Carter notched 36 tackles, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

The Buckeyes lost second-year DB J.K. Johnson to the transfer portal earlier this afternoon. Carter will certainly help fill the void left by this former top 50 recruit.

Ohio State allowed more than 200 passing yards per game this past season. Coach Day will no doubt welcome all the help he can get in the secondary.