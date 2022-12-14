Ohio State Linebacker Announces Decision On His Football Future

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of Ohio State's leading tacklers is reportedly coming back to Columbus next year.

Per Buckeyes beat writer Cameron Teague, senior linebacker Steele Chambers says he plans to return to OSU for one more season before taking the next step to the pros.

Chambers has enjoyed a very strong second year playing extended time at LB, proving himself to be a valuable piece of Ohio State's front seven.

On the year, the Georgia native is the Bucks' second-leading tackler recording 69 total tackles to go with 1.5 sacks, two pass deflections, an interception and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

With his future set, it's now time for Chambers and the Buckeyes to focus all of their attention on Dec. 31's College Football Playoff game against No. 1 Georgia. Ohio State enters the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl a 6.5-point dog but can't be counted out as just any old four-seed.