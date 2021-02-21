Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Ohio State vs. Michigan

Ohio State and Michigan are giving the college basketball world arguably the best game of the regular season to date.

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 4 in the country, are hosting No. 3 Michigan in Columbus on Sunday afternoon. The two Big Ten rivals are playing for conference supremacy – and spots on the No. 1 overall seed line in the NCAA Tournament.

So far, it’s been an epic game.

Michigan led by two points at halftime, while Ohio State has stormed back and taken the lead midway through the second half. We should have a pretty epic finish in Columbus.

It’s fun to see Ohio State and Michigan playing a competitive, back-and-forth rivalry game. It’s been a while since that happened on the gridiron, after all.

I love being able to watch a competitive Michigan v Ohio State game. Cmon Blue!!!!! https://t.co/9cdPL8Lmw6 — Stephen Robinson (@phStephenHD) February 21, 2021

this is way more competitive than Ohio State-Michigan fb would have been. — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) February 21, 2021

If only Michigan football would be this competitive with Ohio State — 🤌🏼 (@KyL3HaYeS) February 21, 2021

Even ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale had a brutally honest message about the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry.

“This was once a monster matchup in football but has become CUPCAKE CITY for Buckeyes in football. Relax UM fans just stating facts,” the longtime analyst tweeted.

Perhaps Michigan basketball can do what Michigan football hasn’t done since 2011 and secure a win against Ohio State.

The game is on CBS.