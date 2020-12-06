Look: Ohio State President Has A Message For Michigan

It’s officially rivalry week in Columbus, Ohio.

The Ohio State Buckeyes got past Michigan State without head coach Ryan Day and 17 scholarship players who were sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. The Buckeyes are now 5-0 on the season heading into the final game of the regular season.

Ohio State is scheduled to host Michigan at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. The status of the game is in doubt – the Wolverines are dealing with an outbreak of their own and didn’t play this weekend – but as of now, it remains on.

Buckeyes university president Kristina M. Johnson is getting in on the rivalry spirit this week.

“*y new favorite ti*e of the year,” she tweeted.

As you can see, “Ms” are forbidden on Ohio State’s campus during Michigan week. Johnson hasn’t been the president at Ohio State for very long, but she already knows that much is true.

Ohio State and Michigan are currently scheduled to play on Saturday at noon E.T. The game is scheduled to kick off at noon E.T.

We should have an update on the game’s status by Monday or Tuesday. Stay tuned for the latest.