Ohio State Announces 17 Players Will Be Out Against Michigan State

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields against Penn State.STATE COLLEGE, PA - OCTOBER 31: Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes attempts a pass against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 31, 2020 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Ohio State is going to be able to play against Michigan State on Saturday, but the Buckeyes will be severely short-handed for the contest. All in all, Ohio State will be missing 17 scholarship players heading into the game.

The Buckeyes will be missing a good portion of their offensive line, including center Josh Myers and offensive tackles Thayer Mumford, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Paris Johnson. They will also be missing a number of key players on defense, including linebacker Tuf Borland and defensive end Tyler Friday. Josh Proctor will also miss the game.

Quarterback Justin Fields, however, will be good to go. That’s huge for the Buckeyes as they look to remain undefeated.

Here’s the list, via Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade.

Ohio State is in a tough position, because it needs to play against both Michigan State and Michigan to be eligible for the Big Ten title game later this year – that is, unless the Big Ten changes the rules. The Buckeyes are just 4-0 on the season.

Michigan, Ohio State’s rival and final opponent, is having COVID issues of its own, so it isn’t just the Buckeyes who are dealing with issues heading into next week. That game is very much in doubt at the moment.

Hopefully, both teams recover quickly and are able to play The Game. It’s arguably the best rivalry in all of college football.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State will kick off at Noon ET on ABC.


