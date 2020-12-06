Watch: Ohio State’s Postgame Locker Room Celebration Going Viral

Ohio State managed to blow out Michigan State without Ryan Day and 17 scholarship players on Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes, playing for the first time in two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak, dominated the Spartans, 52-12, in East Lansing on Saturday.

Day said following the game that he was extremely proud of his team and interim head coach Larry Johnson.

“This is all about the leaders, it’s all about the coaches who all stepped up in a big way. Can’t say enough about the leaders this week and watching the leadership and watching the way these guys played, I couldn’t be any prouder and happier for them,” Day said. “Couldn’t be prouder of a coaching staff.”

Johnson, arguably the best defensive line coach in all of football, was the interim head coach in Day’s replacement.

The Buckeyes gave him a Gatorade bath following his first head coaching win and then had quite the locker room celebration.

Johnson and the Buckeyes had a dance party in the locker room following the game. It was a very special moment for Ohio State’s football team.

Larry Johnson celebrates getting his first win as acting head coach. Johnson was the first Black head coach on Ohio State's sideline. (via @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/GBAJmWcaat — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 5, 2020

Ohio State improved to 5-0 on the season with Saturday’s win.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to take on Michigan on Saturday, though the status of that game is up in the air.