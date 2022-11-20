Ohio State, Michigan Survive Major Scares To Set Up Historic 'The Game'

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 30: Wyatt Davis #52 of the Ohio State Buckeyes battles with Jordan Glasgow #29 of the Michigan Wolverines during the first quarter of the game at Michigan Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Ohio State defeated Michigan 56-27. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

It wasn't easy, but here we are.

After both Ohio State and Michigan survived some serious tests against unranked conference opponents, the two Big Ten powers are set to face off in another historic chapter of "The Game."

As only one team can leave The Horseshoe undefeated next week.

College football fans are already looking forward to the incredible matchup on social media.

"Go Blue," a user said.

"WINNER GETS IOWA," another tweeted in all-caps.

"I’m out of commission for the week starting now please leave me alone," a Buckeye said.

"LET'S GOOOOOOOOOO."

"Ohio State is going to embarrass Michigan next weekend just watch," another predicted.

The Wolverines hold the bragging rights in this one after last season's long-awaited win under Jim Harbaugh.

With a College Football Playoff spot likely on the line the drama should be on 10 come kickoff time on Saturday.