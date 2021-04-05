Former Ohio State Buckeyes Football Star Has Died At 72

The Ohio State Buckeyes have lost a beloved member of their football family.

Former Ohio State standout defensive back Mike Sensibaugh has passed away, according to multiple reports. Sensibaugh is one of the best defensive backs in Ohio State football history.

Sensibaugh, a Cincinnati, Ohio native, has reportedly passed away at the age of 72. The wife of the former Ohio State Buckeyes star announced the tragic news on Facebook, per the Kansas City Star.

Former Ohio State safety Mike Sensibaugh, still OSU's career interception leader with 22, has died. He was a key part of the Super Sophs that led the Buckeyes to the 1968 national title. He was 72. — Bill Rabinowitz (@brdispatch) April 5, 2021

Longtime Ohio State football writer Tim May also paid tribute.

Sad to hear of passing of Mike Sensibaugh, 72, former @OhioStateFB All-America safety and member of "super sophs" on '68 national title team. His 22 career interceptions still school record, as is his 9 int. in '68, tied with Craig Cassady. — Tim May (@TIM_MAYsports) April 5, 2021

Sensibaugh was a two-time national champion at Ohio State. He went on to play for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1971-75 and the St. Louis Cardinals from 1976-78.

Rest in peace, Mike.