Ohio State Player Hints He Won’t Be Playing On Monday

Ohio State and Alabama are a little more than 24 hours away from kicking off at the College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami, Florida.

The Buckeyes, the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff, and the Crimson Tide, the No. 1 seed, will do battle shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night.

While Ohio State has yet to announce its official unavailability report for the game, the Buckeyes will apparently be without one running back on Monday night.

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams posted a tweet on Saturday indicating that he did not make the trip to Miami for the game.

“I’m supposed to be in Miami,” the tweet reads.

I’m supposed to be in Miami 💔☹️.. — “Bowling Ball 🎳” (@Miyann28) January 10, 2021

Williams has played in four games for the Buckeyes this season, recording 64 rushing yards on 10 carries. He had 21 yards on three carries in the 49-28 win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

This isn’t a massive loss for Ohio State, but it has to be disappointing for Williams, who played well in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Ohio State’s rushing attack will be led by Trey Sermon and Master Teague against Alabama on Monday evening.

The Buckeyes and the Crimson Tide will kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T. on Monday night. The game will air on ESPN.