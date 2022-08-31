Ohio State, Notre Dame Legends Go At It: Fans React

Tensions are running high ahead of this weekend's highly-anticipated, top-five matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

On Wednesday morning, a pair of former quarterbacks for each of these historic programs went at it on Twitter.

Former Notre Dame QB Malik Zaire called out J.T. Barrett, Cardale Jones and Braxton Miller with a message on the social media app.

"Ino yall worried about Saturday! But I promise y’all can still make it to the playoffs after this whoopin!" Zaire wrote.

Jones was the only Buckeye signal caller to reply.

"Talk is cheap, how much we putting on the game? Spread 17.5, I’ll give you 20 tho," he fired back.

Zaire played three seasons in South Bend (2014-16) before transferring to Florida for his final collegiate season. Jones suited up for Ohio State from 2013-15, leading the Buckeyes to a National Championship victory in 2014.

"Bro I get it; you went to ND and had an amazing career there! Much respect but you know we about to light y’all up like a Christmas tree! But I get it, you gotta have fake hype and hopes because that’s your alumni, you know what it is deep down," Jones continued.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this beef between the two former players.

"45-20 OSU, easy money Cardale!" one fan wrote.

"I love Cardale cause he’ll just air that mf out. Just like he did on the turf," another added.

The No. 2 Buckeyes are listed as 17.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish ahead of this season-opening matchup.

Saturday's game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET in Ohio Stadium.