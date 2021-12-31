Ohio State Offensive Coordinator Addresses Job Speculation

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson likely knows he could be getting a head coaching gig sometime soon.

Wilson guided the Buckeyes to be tops in the country in total offense at 551.4 yards per game. Their passing offense was also fourth overall in the nation, averaging 364.9 yards per contest.

He reportedly drew interest during Akron’s head coaching search before the job went to Joe Moorhead, but he threw cold water on that when he spoke to the media. He also confirmed that he’s happy with where he’s at right now in Columbus.

“I appreciate the Akron deal with lifelong teammates and friends,” Wilson said to the media. “I never had a conversation with any of them. No disrespect to them. I appreciate whoever threw that out there. At least I had a bunch of former players and colleagues hit me up. One of you guys hit me that day about good luck in Akron. 30 minutes later, one of my old coaches hit me up. What’s up with Akron? I’m getting old enough that maybe not.”

“I’d love to have that opportunity, but I do love every day working with Ryan at Ohio State, what we do, and the opportunities here. By no means am I at a point where I’m just dying to do something. I think, if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be.”

The Buckeyes are set to take on the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. ET.