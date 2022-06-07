Ohio State Offers Scholarship To Son Of Former NFL Wide Receiver

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 10: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet is seen on the field before the Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 10, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Over the past few years, three college football programs have dominated the wide receiver portion of the NFL draft.

Alabama, LSU and Ohio State have become the elite of the elite when it comes to sending wide receiver talent to the NFL. The latter of those will likely have the top wide receiver pick in the upcoming draft as well.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the odds-on favorite to be the first wide receiver off the board. While that will be a big hit to the Buckeyes, they seem to reload at the position every year.

Case-in-point, the Buckeyes recently offered the son of a former NFL wide receiver. Chris Henry Jr., the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry, announced he received an offer from the team.

Check it out.

Henry Jr. is not rated on recruiting sites just yet, but that could come in the near future. His father, played his college football at West Virginia, where he starred for the Mountaineers.

He went on to become a third-round pick by the Bengals, where he played for a few years until his tragic death at the age of 26.

Henry Jr. still has plenty of time left to make his college decision.